Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Her Baking Skills With Her 'freshly Baked Heart'; See Pic

Kalki Koechlin recently posted a picture on her Instagram. The actor posted the picture of a freshly baked cake in heart shape. The second picture shows the plate of the half-cut cake. Kalki Koechlin captioned the picture as, “Freshly baked heart#eatyourheartout #covidtimes” (sic).

Fans have been praising Kalki for her baking skills. Some of the users also went on to call it ‘heartbroken’ seeing the second picture of the half-cut cake. Take a look at Kalki’s Instagram post.

Kalki Koechlin on parenting

Kalki Koechlin has been keeping her followers updated through various pictures and videos on social media. From sharing an adorable picture of her baby Sappho to giving a glimpse of her quarantine routine, the actor has been doing it all. The actor recently shared an adorable picture where her baby girl, Sappho was being taught by her father and Kalki Koechlin’s boyfriend Guy Hershberg through a toddler’s quiet book. The duo can be seen lying on a bed while Sappho looks curious about what is being presented to her.

A quiet book is typically a piece of learning material, solely made out of fabric, which is used to teach toddlers new skills and practices. In the caption for the picture, Kalki Koechlin has written that the reading process for the kids must start at a young age. A number of people have showered their blessings and affection for the baby with heart and love emoticons in the comments section of the post. Have a look at the picture from Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram here:

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in the movie Gully Boy. She played the role of a singer named Sky. Gully Boy also featured Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt in lead roles. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. The movie was both a critical and commercial success. It also became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. She was also featured in the popular Netflix series Sacred Games Season 2.

