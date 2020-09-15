Kalki Koechlin Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into Baby Sappho's 'Early Learnings'

Kalki Koechlin welcomed her first bundle of joy, daughter Sappho with partner Guy Hersberg in February this year, just before the COVID-19 lockdown. Ever since then, Koechlin has been giving fans a sneak-peek into her quarantine diaries with baby Sappho and how she's embracing motherhood. Now, the Gully Boy actor took to Instagram and shared her new born's early feminist learnings'.

Kalki Koechlin shares an aww-dorable candid photo of daughter Sappho

Kalki Koechlin is known for voicing out her opinions on social media, especially when it comes to important topics like feminism and motherhood. From what it seems, Koechlin aspires to make her daughter a feminist like herself and thus, is giving her some 'early feminist learnings'. Earlier this morning, the 36-year-old shared a candid photograph of Sappho on her Instagram handle, wherein the baby girl is seen fast asleep with her teeny-tiny hands resting on Australian writer Thomas Keneally's novel, Blood Red, Sister Rose.

The novel was published back in 1974 and is said it to loosely based on Joan of Arc aka The Maid of Orléans's life. She was deemed as a heroine of France for her profound role during the Lancastrian phase of the Hundred Years' War. Sharing the adorable photo of baby Sappho with the novel on Instagram, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor captioned it, "Early feminist leanings #JoanOfArc #Sappho #WomenWeRemember #history".

Check out her IG post below:

Meanwhile, Kalki and beau Guy are leaving no stone unturned to spend utmost time with their newborn and share some cute memories with Sappho on their social media handles. The couple, along with Sappho, has been quarantining in their apartment in Mumbai ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Not so long ago, Kalki had taken to Instagram to share a photo of father Herzberg reading The Quiet Book for his daughter and captioned it, "Start 'em young".

Baby Sappho was born on February 7, 2020. Thus, sharing the good news with fans alongside announcing her baby girl's name on Instagram, Kalki wrote, "Please welcome Sappho She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in".

Take a look:

