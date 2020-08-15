Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy To Kalki Koechlin's Daughter, Here Are Celebs With Good News

Celebs also had been at home just like all of us. And in this time of lockdown, several celebs spent time with their family which they usually do not get. Celebs also took this time to nourish their relationships with their loved ones. Here is a list of celebs who have given the good news of engagements, weddings, and pregnancies during the lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor recently shared the news about Kareena's pregnancy. This will be her second child after Taimur. Several celebs congratulated the couple after the news broke.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding

The Baahubali actor tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj who is a Mumbai-based interior designer. They got married on August 7, 2020. Take a look at a few posts here.

Dil Raju's wedding

Telugu producer Dil Raju put an end to rumours and speculations around his personal life. On May 10 this year, he got married at night in the Sri Venkateswara temple in Nizamabad. fans shared pics of this event. take a look.

Pictures from ace producer #DilRaju's marriage. He tied the knot yesterday night in a highly private ceremony held at a temple in #Nizamabad..!!! pic.twitter.com/dmR6Yf8SaE — Maduri Madhu (@madurimadhu1) May 11, 2020

Aftab Shivdasani's child

Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj welcomed a baby girl on August 2. He took to his Instagram and shared a picture to declare the news. Take a look at the post here.

Kalki Koechlin's daughter

Kalki Koechlin and her husband Guy Hershberg welcomed their daughter to this world on February 14, 2020. Kalki has shared several pictures of her daughter after her birth. She also revealed that she had water birth for her baby. Take a look at a few posts here.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's engagement

Niharika Konidela and her Venkata Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are getting engaged on Thursday, August 13, 2020. They did it in the presence of their close friends and family. The two also shared pictures of this occasion on their Instagram. In the caption of one of her posts, Niharika Konidela wrote, "A smile that’ll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here’s to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday, love". Take a look at it here.

Nithiin-Shalini's wedding

South Indian actor Nithiin got married to Shalini's amid the lockdown. The duo got hitched on July 27. Here are some photos from the wedding.

Vicky Jain's sister's twins

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram and revealed that her partner Vicky Jain's sister has delivered twins. In an Instagram post she wrote "Our family rejoices - a new life’s begun, Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS ❤️.

WELCOME Abeer and Abeera Congratulations Varsha di and jiju ❤️". Take a look at the post here.

