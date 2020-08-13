Kalki Koechlin's Green Spaces Loved By Her Pet Saluki, Check Her Post

Kalki Koechlin is known to be an animal lover. Recently, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her dog Kiara. In the photo, Kiara is seen having fun in the garden. Kiara is Kalki Koechlin’s pet Saluki. Keep reading to know more:

Kalki Koechlin’s green spaces

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Kalki Koechlin is quarantining with her family. The Ek Thi Daayan actor is very active on Instagram and likes to keep her fans entertained with her posts. Kalki Koechlin is very fond of her pets and loves to share their adorable pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, Kalki Koechlin took to her Instagram account where she uploaded a picture of her dog. In the Instagram post, Kalki Koechlin’s dog can be seen having a great time as she wanders alone in the garden. Kalki captioned her picture by stating, “One happy Saluki”. Check out the post below:

Fan reactions on Kalki Koechlin’s post

In the comments section, a few of her fans mentioned that they found the image cute. Amid the lockdown, several celebs have begun experimenting different and new things while at home. Hence Kalki Koechlin too added a hashtag “COVID times” hinting at the current scenario. Take a look at the comments:

What’s next for Kalki Koechlin?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in the film Gully Boy. Kalki played the supporting role of a singer named Sky in this film. Gully Boy also starred Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt in lead roles. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie was inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy.

The film was a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Dharavi, Mumbai. The film was both a critical and commercial success. As per reports, the movie also became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Apart from this, she was also featured in the popular series Sacred Games Season 2, a Netflix original that starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles.

