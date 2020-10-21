Kalki Koechlin Shares Heartwarming Picture Of 'sisters Learning Swimming'

Kalki Koechlin recently took to Instagram to share a picture of two little sisters learning swimming from their father on the beaches of Tamil Nadu. The capture was a beautifully candid and Kalki perfectly managed to capture the precious moment. Check out Kalki Koechlin's Instagram post below.

Also Read: Kalki Koechlin Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into Baby Sappho's 'Early Learnings'

Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram Post

Kalki Koechlin's Instagram post is a picture from a beach in Tamil Nadu. The picture sees a man who is teaching a little girl how to swim while another girl sits on the shore. From Kalki’s caption, it was understood that the two girls are sisters and they were learning swimming. Her caption read - Sisters learning to swim #tamilnadu. Fans dropped emoji-filled comments on the post and it has over 3.2k likes so far.

Also Read: Kalki Koechlin Goes Surfing; Says She Was 'a Bit Wobbly After 2 Years'

Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram Post about surfing

Kalki Koechlin's Instagram post had a bunch of pictures from her surfing lessons on her Instagram recently. The actor was surfing after a break of over 2 years as mentioned in her caption. She also said that it felt a little wobbly. Her caption with the picture read - "Bit wobbly on the board after two years but glad to be catching some green waves @kallialay_surf_school. Thanks for the zinc and push @samai_de_kallialay".

Kalki Koechlin's Instagram Post of her Tamil Nadu home

The actor had also shared a glimpse of her Tamil Nadu home where she has been staying since the lockdown. She shared a picture of the entry of the house and confessed that her heart belongs there. Her picture also features her dog Kiara and the caption read - "Where the heart is...#tamilnadu".

Kalki Koechlin on the work front

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin is to appear next in the Tamil Netflix original film, Paava Kadhaigal. Paava Kadhaigal. The anthology is directed by 4 majorly acclaimed filmmaker - Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, and Vetri Maaran and is the first Tamil Netflix original.

The movies cast includes Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Sai Pallavi, Padam Kumar, and Kalidas Jayaram, while the movie will revolve around the concepts of love, honour and pride. Koechlin was last seen on the screen with the Zee 5 web series Bhram.

Also Read: Kalki Koechlin Shares Glimpse Of Her House In Tamil Nadu, Says Her Heart Belongs There

Also Read: Kalki Koechlin Shares An Adorable Picture Of Baby Sappho Sitting 'under An Umbrella'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.