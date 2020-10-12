Kalki Koechlin Shares Glimpse Of Her House In Tamil Nadu, Says Her Heart Belongs There

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of her house in Tamil Nadu. The picture also featured her adorable pet dog, who stood at the gate patiently while the photograph was clicked. She expressed her love for the beautiful state through the caption, calling it the place for her heart. The comments section of the post was flooded with heartfelt messages for the actor as they love her house and her regular updates.

Kalki Koechlin's stunning house

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently posted a picture on social media, revealing her current stay while also expressing her love for Tamil Nadu. In the picture posted, a stunning house can be seen sitting amidst a green and fresh area with a traditional touch in décor. The place has a well-designed entrance with intricate carvings over the entrance gate. The lawn has freshly mowed green grass while the house is studded with wooden doors and windows. A traditional touch has been given to the place through the tiled roof, which goes well with the wooden structure.

Kalki Koechlin’s pet dog, Kiara, is also spotted in the picture as she looks to her left while the picture is being clicked. Her elegant poise adds grace to the beautiful picture effortlessly. In the caption for the post, actor Kalki has spoken about how her heart belongs to this little space. She has mentioned through the hashtags that she is spending time in Tamil Nadu amidst some natural beauty. Have a look at the post on Kalki Koechlin's Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Kalki Koechlin has received a lot of compliments for the place and the strong positive vibes that come from it. A number of people have pointed out how beautiful the house looks with all the greenery around it. A few people have also spoken highly of her pet dog Kiara and her beauty. Have a look at the comments on Kalki’s picture here.

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin will be seen in the Tamil Netflix original film, Paava Kadhaigal. The anthology film is being directed by four critically acclaimed storytellers - Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, and Vetri Maaran. The films will be based on the human concepts of love, pride, and honour and have already been triggering a lot of anticipation amongst the fans. It will star actors like Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Sai Pallavi, Padam Kumar, and Kalidas Jayaram, amongst others, in pivotal roles.

