Kalki Koechlin Shares An Adorable Picture Of Baby Sappho Sitting 'under An Umbrella'

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram on Friday, October 02, 2020, to share an adorable picture of her daughter, Sappho. The actor also penned a sweet note as she describes the picture. Friends and fans of the actor have gone all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki Koechlin went on to share an adorable picture of her daughter sitting along with her baby sitter, Sangeeta under an umbrella in the corridor. The duo can be seen staring at each other in this lovely candid picture. One can also notice the plants hung on from the ceiling.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note describing the picture. She wrote, “Under the same umbrellaðŸ’• #sangeeta #sappho”. Take a look at the post below.

Friends and fans of the actor could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. The post shared by the actor received several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment praising Sappho for her adorable looks. While some could not stop gushing over how adorable the picture is. One of the users wrote, “Oh my god... this picture”. While the other one wrote, “This is a beautiful photo! Truly love it”. Take a look at a few comments below.

In the meantime, Kalki and Beau Guy are leaving no stone unturned to spend most of their time with their baby and share some cute memories with Sappho on their social media handles. The pair, along with Sappho, has been quarantining in their apartment in Mumbai since the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Not so long ago, Kalki went to Instagram to post a picture of Father Herzberg reading My Quiet Book for his daughter and to captioned it, "Start 'em young."

About Kalki’s baby

Baby Sappho was born on February 7, 2020. Thus, sharing the good news with fans and friends alongside announcing her baby girl's name on Instagram, Kalki wrote, "Please welcome Sappho She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in".

