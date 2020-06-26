Kalki Koechlin Shows 'the Sweetest Thing' Her Hometown Did For Health Care Workers

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently took to her official social media handle and posted a photo that featured several Thank You cards. These were sent, along with cakes, to health workers and essential workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Kalki Koechlin shares a Gratitude post for health workers

On June 26, 2020, Koechlin took to her official social media handle and posted a photo that featured several thank you notes. In the caption, it was mentioned that these are made by people from her hometown Auroville Pondicherry. She also stated that people sent these cards, along with cakes, to ‘health workers’ and ‘essential workers’ who've been putting their lives at risk amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She also expressed her gratitude towards those who have made the cakes and ‘thank you’ cards. In the caption, the actor wrote, “This is the sweetest thing my hometown has done. Sending cakes and thank you notes to health workers and essential workers during COVID 19. Thank you, kids and parents. @fairtradetwintowns. #ponducherry #auroville #twincityfairtrade #fairtrade #gratitudecake #fairtradegratitudecakeproject #covid19 #Covid19India #covid19frontlineworkers”.

This post went on to garner over five thousand likes within an hour of its posting on Instagram by fans of the actor. Fans and followers were all hearts about this post and praised the people of Pondicherry. Here is the official social media post by Kalki Koechlin:

Kalki Koechlin currently lives with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho. Koechlin gave birth to Sappho earlier this year. She has been sharing photos and videos of her adorable moments with her newborn and her boyfriend on her social media handle. Koechlin has posted several photos that feature Sappho, and fans are all hearts about the baby girl. Here is a video of Koechlin and her daughter Sappho:

On the work front, the YJHD actor was last seen in the film Kadakh, which is available to stream on SonyLIV. Rajat Kapoor helmed the project, while it was produced by Mithya Talkies and Sony Liv. It features Ranvir Shorey, Mansi Multani, and Palomi Ghosh in the lead roles. In the film, Koechlin played the role of Francoise Marie.

