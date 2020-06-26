Telugu Bigg Boss Season 2 Winner Kushal Manda Expresses Concern About Upcoming Season

Several TV shows have started to resume their shooting steps by steps in accordance with the guidelines by the government. Some have also been canceled, and some are on a pause for now. But Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the shows that has stood tall and is soon going to air on television. However, Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 winner Kushal Manda took to his official social media handle and has expressed his concerns.

Kushal Manda expresses concern for Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 winner Kushal Manda recently took to his social media handle and posted his thoughts in his stories section. According to reports, he stated that the makers of the show will be having a hard time picking the contestants for the upcoming season. He also talked about his concerns related to how the how may have fewer participants.

ALSO READ |George Orwell Quiz: Take This Quiz To Prove You Are A Fan Of The Literary Gem

In his story section, he wrote, “This time BIGBOSS team will face more problems to pick Celebrities...Bcoz Most of them are free & show interest to make money & fame in this COVID period. Cheers...” Kushal Manda had emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Madhuri was the runner-up and Tanish Alladi garnered the third position.

ALSO READ |Jack Nicholson And Tim Burton Had Creative Differences Over Joker's Look In 'Batman'

There have been reports that the makers have been picking up the celebrities that will be featured in the upcoming shows. The show has been hosted by Jr NTR, Nani, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and also by Ramya Krishnan for a brief period of time, in Season 3. One of the major and clear rules of the show is that the contestants are not allowed to speak in any language except Telugu.

ALSO READ |Amitabh Bachchan Plays With Pigeons, Talks About Peace And Purity; See Pic

They also cannot sleep without permission from Bigg Boss. The house for season one was based in Lonavla, whereas the next two season shoots were conducted in Annapurna Studios, which is in Hyderabad. Reports suggest that there will be some changes in the upcoming season of the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Bigg Boss Tamil is also in the news as the makers have been shortlisting the contestants. Kamal Haasan will be hosting the show.

ALSO READ |Dharmendra Shares Rare Pic With 'Mera Naam Joker' Co-star Raj Kapoor



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.