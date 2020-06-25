Rapper Suga's Dream Comes True As Paulo Coelho Signs 'The Alchemist's' Copies For BTS

Popular novelist Paulo Coelho made Suga’s fanboy dream come true recently as he signed a book for the BTS rapper. Coelho took to his official social media handle and posted a photo of the same. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Paulo Coelho makes Suga’s dream come true

According to reports, BTS member Suga is a big fan of the author Paulo Coelho. Reports also suggested that Paulo Coelho’s 'The Alchemist' is Suga’s favourite book. On June 24, 2020, Paulo Coelho took to his official Twitter handle and posted a photo. In the photo, fans can see several copies of the novel The Alchemist, which are signed by Paulo Coelho. He captioned the photo as, “Signing books to @BTS_twt.” This post went on to garner over 180 thousand likes from fans and had over 50 thousand comments. Here is the Twitter post by Paulo Coelho:

Meanwhile,Suga's BTS album Map of the Soul: 7 has gone on to become one of the most successful albums ever on an international level. It is their fourth studio album and seventh album overall. Map of the Soul: 7 is described as a mixture of Pop, R&B, and hip-hop. It sold over 4 lakhs 22 thousand units in the opening week. The most successful songs from the album are Black Swan, Boy with Luv, Friends, Moon, and We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal.

ALSO READ |Ultimate Lucifer Quiz: Find Out If You're The Devil, The Demon Or LAPD Detective

Suga’s real name is Min Yoon-gi. He has signed for Big Hit Entertainment and made his BTS debut in the year 2013. His albums D-2 and August D went on to garner him a huge fan following. His songs have topped the Billboard chart and UK charts on several occasions

ALSO READ |Anubhav Sinha Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Says He Is An 'outsider'

Paulo Coelho, on the other hand, is a widely popular novelist from Brazil. He is mostly known for his books like The Alchemist, Eleven Minutes, Veronika Decides to Die, The Zahir, and Like the Flowing River. He has also worked as an actor, a left-wing member, a theatre director, and a journalist. His most acclaimed novel is The Alchemist.

ALSO READ |Sanjay Dutt Shares Fan-made Sketches, Expresses Gratitude Towards His Admirers

ALSO READ |Jack Nicholson And Tim Burton Had Creative Differences Over Joker's Look In 'Batman'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.