Kalki Koechlin's 'Bhram' And Others TV Shows & Web Series To Watch On Her 37th Birthday

Kalki Koechlin celebrates her 37th birthday on January 10, Sunday. The actor made her lead role debut with 2009's film Dev.D. As wishes are pouring in on Kalki Koechlin's birthday, here are the star's television shows and web series to binge-watch on the day. Take a look at Kalki Koechlin's shows and web series.

Kalki's Great Escape

Kalki's Great Escape was a travel show starring the actor Kalki and her father Joel Koechlin. This television show premiered on Fox Life in 2016. In Kalki's Great Escape, Kalki and her father travelled through Northeast India, ridding on a Royal Enfield Himalayan Bike. They closely explored the cultures of states like Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Smoke

Smoke is a web series streaming on OTT platform Eros Now. This original web series is bankrolled by Eros Motion Pictures and Humari Film Company. It was released on October 26, 2018. Helmed by Neel Guha, Smoke features Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Gulshan Devaiah, Amit Sial, Neil Bhoopalam, Girish Kulkarni, Satyadeep Misra, Prakash Belawadi, Kallirroi Tziafeta and Tom Alter. Kalki plays Tara in this series.

Made In Heaven

Made In Heaven is a drama series starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi in the lead role. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Made In Heaven follows the story of two wedding planners Tara and Karan. The series is directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava. Kalki plays the main role of Faiza.

Sacred Games 2

Sacred Games is a Netflix drama series. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the series stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi and many others. Kalki plays the role of Batya Abelman in the second season of Sacred Games. The series is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name.

Bhram

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in ZEE5 original series Bhram. Helmed by Sangeeth Sivan, the series also stars Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan and many others. This is a psychological horror/thriller, wherein Kalki's character, Alisha suffers from PTSD.

