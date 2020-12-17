Kalki Koechlin Delivers An Intense Performance In Netflix's 'Paava Kadhaigal' New Trailer

Kalki Koechlin in a new snippet from the Paava Kadhaigal trailer looked intense as she performed one of the most pivotal scenes from her part in the anthology film. The actor shared the short clip on her Instagram handle and viewers awestruck with the bold scene. The new trailer for Paava Kadhaigal had audiences exclaiming “excited” in the comments section of the post. The intense and gritty trailer left audiences waiting eagerly for the release of Paava Kadhaigal.

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin Shares Pics From Tamil Anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal', Announces Release Date

Kalki Koechlin delivers an intense performance in Netflix's Paava Kadhaigal

Also Read | 'Paava Kadhaigal' Trailer Assures 4 'gut-wrenching Stories' Of 'Honour, Love, Sin & Pride'

The trailer starts off with an intense setting where a boy is being beaten up by certain individuals. Soon the scene cuts to Kalki and Anjali standing in front of the father of Anjali’s character. The scene immediately transitions to create a sense of shock as the couple profess their love for each other in front of the father. Things begin to get intense and the scene immediately cuts off to the father expressing his discomfort over his daughter choice for a lover.

Being a lesbian couple, the father expresses his unforgiving attitude towards his daughter and her choice for a lover. The father clearly states that to him his caste, creed community and Honor are everything. Thus, the tone for this part of the anthology is hereby set and gives fans a glimpse as to what one could expect in this part of the anthology of Paava Kadhaigal starring Kalki and Anjali.

Also Read | 'Paava Kathaigal' Cast: Prakash Raj, Kalki Koechlin And Other Actors Of The Upcoming Film

Kalki shared the Paava Kadhaigal trailer on her timeline and in the caption wrote a powerful message about, who gets to select what love looks like. The actor hinted at the character and the narrative she will be seen in for Paava Kadhaigal. The actor then revealed that the anthology will be realised exclusively to Netflix on December 18 of this year.

Fans of Kalki expressed how excited they were to watch the film as soon as possible. They praised her acting prowess and the conviction with which she delivered every dialogue in a short clip from the trailer. Anjali too shared the trailer on her Instagram page and had fans commenting “Thalavii” in her comments. The fans absolutely seemed to love her performance and were equally eager to watch the film as soon as possible.

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin Shares How She Met Partner Guy Hershberg & How He 'learnt To Make Biryani'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.