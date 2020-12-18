Kalki Koechlin And Anjali Are All Smiles In BTS Pictures From 'Paava Kadhaigal'; Check Out

Anjali took to her Twitter handle to post some fun behind the scene shots from the film Paava Kadhaigal. The upcoming Netflix film is an anthology of several stories. Kalki and Anjali play lovers in one segment of the anthology. The actor has dropped the teaser for their part within the anthology and fans have expressed how eager they are to watch the film. Thus sharing the same excitement, Anjali too posted a picture with Kalki Koechlin and thus gave fans a glimpse into the making of Paava Kadhaigal.

Anjali was seen in all smiles in BTS pictures from Paava Kadhaigal

In the picture, both Anjali and Kalki can be seen having a candid conversation while Anjali poses for the camera in the first picture. Soon in the next picture, the two actors are caught in a candid moment where Anjali was seen laughing her heart out. Kalki Koechlin on the other hand seemed to be conversing with the actor when the candid behind the scenes pictures were taken.

Further on in the last picture, the actors posed together and thus end the series of behind the scenes shots. The fans were amazed by the amazing off-screen chemistry the actors shared with each other and praised them in the comments section. Anjali tweeted the pictures with the caption, tagging them as her best memories from the set of Paava Kadhaigal. She then proceeded to say that the film will be available from tomorrow onwards, exclusively on Netflix. She then tagged a Kalki and the rest of the makers of the film.

The trailer for Paava Kadhaigal shared by the actors yesterday caused fans to expresses how eagerly they were waiting for the film. Anjali shared a short snippet from the trailer on her Instagram handle depicting her part of the anthology. The dark and gritty theme surrounded the trailer as the couple professed their love in front of the father. The short clip soon takes a dark turn where one of the lead's father seems to become the antagonist for the lovers. Fans were awestruck by the fearless and old acting done by both Kalki and Anjali and praised them for it.

