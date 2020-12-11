Kalki Koechlin shares pics from Tamil anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal', announces release date

Actress Kalki Koechlin treated fans with a glimpse of her upcoming Netflix original Tamil anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal. Kalki took to Twitter and shared a still from the film while revealing the release date. The Tamil Anthology is slated to release on December 18. The anthology film is being helmed by prominent directors of Tamil cinema including Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Vetrimaaran.

Kalki Koechlin shares stills from next

The film cast includes Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Simran, amongst others. Kalki Koechlin who is currently busy spending time with her 10-month-old daughter Sappho, recently opened up about working on the anthology with The News Minute and revealed that she had shot for her episode when she was five months pregnant. She said that the director Vignesh wanted to shoot it later, but she told him that she won't be able to do it then because she was due in January 2020.

Sharing the genre of the film, the actress said that the anthology is s a black comedy. The idea behind the concept is to humanise the characters so that people can relate to the story. Paava Kadhaigal will deal with stories relating to honour, pride, sin, and love. The anthology explores how love, pride, and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Earlier director Vignesh Shivan said in an official statement,

"I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalize.”

According to Hindustan Times, Gautham Menon said that Paava Kathaigai is his first collaboration with Sudha, Vetri, and Vignesh. He continued that it is a great opportunity for him as he can explore a complex and difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside talented directors.

(Image credit: Kalki Koechlin/ Instagram)

