Sun-soaked Lisa Haydon Flaunts Baby Bump, Indulges In 'sober Dancing'; Watch

Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon who is expecting her second baby 'Any day now' shared a stunning sun-soaked picture flaunting her baby bump in style. The 33-year-old actress was seen wearing a black bikini. One user wrote: "Still nice and high. Cutest baby bump. Looking gorgeous as ever Lisa." Fashion designer Nishka Lulla also dropped a comment saying: "Bump goals."

Lisa Haydon is contemplating a life where 'two little peeps' will photo-bomb her pics soon

In another post, Lisa also shared a video where she is 'sober dancing' with husband Dino Lalvani. Wearing a beautiful red dress, the actress posted some goofy pictures from the New Years' party. The couple also shared a cute kiss where Dino is seen holding a card that says, 'Mrs Always Right'.

Lisa Haydon's Xmas is full of love, says, 'not on holiday as we wait for our new baby'

In August 2019, sharing an adorable picture of herself, her husband Dino, and son Zack, Haydon had revealed that 'a party of four' is on its way. Lisa and Dino, who is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating.

Lisa Haydon, who delivered her first child in May 2017, spoke about how it changed her perspective towards life. "I knew I wasn't going to have to choose one or the other. Sure, having a kid opened my eyes to a whole new world and way of living and one's priorities may change. But it's up to each individual and what they want to make of it."

