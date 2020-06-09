Kalpana Chawla Biopic In The Works With The Director Of 'Chake De! India'?

Kalpana Chawla is one of the most celebrated astronauts around the world of Indian origin. There have been various reports about a biopic on Kalpana Chawla being made, but nothing fruitful has happened over the years. It is now being speculated that Yash Raj Films will be producing the film under their banner with director Shimit Amin on-board, who previously directed Chak De! India.

Kalpana Chawla biopic

After almost half a decade of speculation, it is now being reported that the Kalpana Chawla biopic will most definitely be made. Director Shimit Amin and Yash Raj Films are reportedly eager to put forward the story of Kalpana Chawla on the bigger screen as she was considered to be one of the most prominent personalities to emerge out of India. Kalpana Chawla's biopic has been under a lot of controversies before it was even officially announced.

As per reports, actor Priyanka Chopra was interested in acting and co-producing Kalpana Chawla's biopic along with Viacom18 studios, but was later dropped due to undisclosed reasons. Later. it was revealed that Deepika Padukone was attached to the project, however, the film was later stalled. Reports suggested that Kalpana's husband Jean-Pierre Harrison had not granted rights to studios to make the film. As of now, though it is speculated that Yash Raj Films will be associated with the project, various trade analysts have reportedly revealed that the production house is not doing the film and will be helmed by some other studios.

About Kalpana Chawla

Image courtesy - NASA Fandon official website

Though the personality does not need an introduction, for those who are unversed, Kalpana Chawla is the first woman of Indian origin to venture into space. She was an astronaut and an engineer for NASA, where she was selected in 1994. Her duties in NASA revolved around the development of robotic situational awareness displays and testing space shuttle control software.

Kalpana Chawla reportedly has logged in 30 days, 14 hours and 54 minutes in Space, which is an achievement in itself. She tragically passed away in 2003 when the space shuttle Columbia perished during entry into Earth's orbit, almost 16 minutes before scheduled landing.

