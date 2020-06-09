Yami Gautam Wishes For Her Mother To Always Smile Heartily On Her Birthday

Actor Yami Gautam maybe one of the busiest personalities working in the entertainment industry right now but it does not keep her away from appreciating her loved ones. Today, i.e on June 9, 2020, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram and posted a photo with her mother Anjali Gautam on account of her birthday. Check it out below -

Yami Gautam's birthday post for her mother

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram and posted an adorable photo of her along with her mother on her birthday. Both, Yami and her mother Anjali can be smiling ear to ear as they posed joyously together holding their hands. The actor wished her mother a happy birthday in the caption of the photo and also shared a heartfelt wish for her mother. The actor wished for her mother to always smile heartily as seen in the photo above. She also described her mother as beautiful along with a heart emoji in the caption of the photo.

This won't be the first time Yami Gautam has posted adorable and appreciative posts with her mother on social media. The Bala actor had recently shared a photo of her mother along with her siblings on mother's day 2020. In the caption, Yami had written that her relationship with her mother is the most beautiful relationship ever created. Check out Yami Gautam's mother's day 2020 post below -

On the other hand, Yami Gautam recently sat down for an interview with a news portal where she recalled her eight-year journey in Bollywood. The actor shared that if she has to sum up her journey in the industry, she would say that she has a lot of gratitude, not just for filmmakers, but also for certain people who believed in her and her talent.

She expressed that there was a phase where things did not turn out to be the way she planned but she is extremely thankful for that phase too as it made her more resilient and stronger. Yami believes that the biggest takeaway she has learned from her bad phase is that if a person has the talent, potential and will power, things pan out the way they deserve.

