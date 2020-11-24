Kamal Haasan Starrer Chachi 420 Was The Last Film Of 60s Actor Johnny Walker? Read Trivia

Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular names in the Indian movie industry. Although the actor is mainly known for his work in the Tamil movie industry, he has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali movies. Apart from being an actor, Kamal Haasan is also a movie director, producer, and a playback singer. Kamal Haasan's films like Moondram Pirai, Sakalakala Villavan, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. In 1997, Kamal Haasan was cast to play the lead character in the Hindi language comedy movie, Chachi 420. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, Ayesha Jhulka, Nassar, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the lead characters. Here is all about the movie Chachi 420 that fans would want to know. Read further ahead to know all about Chachi 420 trivia.

Chachi 420 trivia

This movie was Johny Walker's last on-screen appearance.

In end credit scenes of the movie, Shruti Haasan (Kamal Haasan’s real daughter) appears as a child artist. In this scene, the music director Vishal Bhardwaj can be seen teaching her and other children how to sing the title song of the movie.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the original and initial choice to play the character of Janki/ Kamal Haasan’s wife in the movie.

The movie was previously titled Chikni Chachi and then Stree 420.

Ashwini Bhave was thrown out of the movie after she got into an argument with superstar Kamal Hassan. She was then replaced by Ayesha Jhulka.

Kimi Katkar's husband, Shantanu was directing the movie but was removed after a few days by Kamal Hassan as he wasn’t happy with Shantanu’s work.

The movie is based on the American movie Mrs Doubtfire.

This movie was Kamal Hassan’s original Hindi movie (non-dubbed) after 12 years, the last being Dekha Pyar Tumhara (1985).

Nassar's voice is dubbed in the movie.

The movie is the remake of the Tamil original Avvai Shanmugi.

Johnny Walker only agreed to come out of retirement because Kamal Haasan personally requested him to do the movie.

The story of this movie is similar to the American movie Tootsie (1982).

