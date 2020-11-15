Kamal Haasan's Hit Movies That Were Remade In Other Languages; Check Out List

Kamal Haasan is a legendary actor who has been seen in many versatile roles. Apart from being an actor, he is also a dancer, film director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, lyricist and politician. The actor has also made many movies that have been remade in many different languages. Take a look at a few movies of the actor that were remade in other languages and were still equally loved by the masses.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 4: Kamal Haasan speaks to the contestants

Kamal Haasan's movies that were remade

Unnaipol Oruvan (2009 film)

Unnaipol Oruvan came out in 2009 and was a Tamil film directed by Chakri Toleti in his directorial debut. The film starred Kamal Haasan as a common man, Mohanlal as Irinjalakkuda Govindan Raghavan Maraar and Venkatesh as Eashwar Prasad. The film received high praises by many critics and was remade in Malayalam and was called Oru Budhanazhcha.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan reveals title teaser of next film 'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

Vishwaroopam

Vishwaroopam came out in 2013 and was written, directed and produced by Kamal Haasan. The actor was also seen in the film and the cast included Kamal Haasan as Vishwanath (Wiz) / Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri, Rahul Bose as Omar Qureshi, Shekhar Kapur as Colonel Jagannathan and Pooja Kumar as Nirupama Wisam aka Nirupama Vishwanath. The film was again a sensational hit and was loved by the fans. The film came out in Hindi as well and Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics for the Hindi film.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's birthday: Top 5 movies of 'Ulaganayagan on OTT platforms

Mumbai Xpress

Mumbai Xpress came out in 2005 and was a Tamil film directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and produced by Kamal Haasan. It cast Kamal Haasan as Avinasi / Mumbai Xpress, Manisha Koirala as Ahalya, Nassar as ACP S.P. Rao and Santhana Bharathi as Chettiar. The film was remade in Hindi as well and was called by the same name. Fans loved both the films a lot and both the versions were quite well received.

Also Read | Makkal Needhi Maiam cadres celebrate Kamal Haasan's 66th birthday at party office | WATCH

Aalavandhan

Aalavandhan was a Tamil movie that came out in 2001 and was directed by Suresh Krissna, and produced by S. Thanu. The film cast Kamal Haasan as Nandha Kumar (Nandhu), Vijay Kumar (Vijay), Raveena Tandon as Tejaswini and Manisha Koirala as Sharmilee. The film was remade in Hindi with the title Abhay with three different actors. The movie was also dubbed in Telugu. Fans showered love on all the films.

Hey Ram

Hey Ram is a 2000 movie that was directed and produced by Kamal Haasan. The film cast Kamal Haasan as Saket Ram / Saketharaman, Naseeruddin Shah as Mahatma Gandhi, Hema Malini as Ambujam and Vasundhara Das as Mythili Saketharaman. The film was also released in Hindi and kept the same name. Both films received high praises.

Kuruthipunal

Kuruthipunal came out in 1995 and was directed by veteran cinematographer P. C. Sreeram. The film cast Kamal Haasan as Adhi Narayanan IPS, Arjun as Abbas IPS, Nassar as Badri, Gautami as Sumitra and Geetha as Zeenath. The film received high praises from critics and got 3 out of 5 stars from almost every critic. The film was also made in Telugu and released as Drohi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.