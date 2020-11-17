Kamal Haasan’s Movies Where The Artist Has Worked As A Choreographer

Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular names in the Indian movie industry. The actor is known for his work in the Tamil movie industry, but has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali movies. Apart from being an actor, Kamal Hasaan is also a movie director, producer, and a playback singer. Kamal Hassan’s movies like Moondram Pirai, Sakalakala Villavan, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Many have praised Kamal Haasan’s contributions to the Indian movie industry and he has been recognised as a huge influence for actors and moviemakers in the industry. Not only is he a great actor and a critically acclaimed director, but Kamal Haasan is also well-known for his choreography. Read further ahead to know about the movies that Kamal Haasan's movies as choreographer.

Kamal Haasan’s movies as choreographer

Avargal (1977)

Avargal is a Tamil language romantic movie, directed by K Balachander. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Sujatha, and Rajnikanth as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a love triangle where a woman who is caught between the man she is in love with and her former sadistic husband who is supposedly reformed and wants to get back together. This movie is Kamal Haasan’s debut as a choreographer.

Simla Special (1982)

Simla Special is a Tamil language comedy movie. The movie cast Kamal Hassan, SV Shekher, Sripriya, Thengai Srinivasan, Manorama, and YG Mahendra. The plot of the film revolves around the story of two friends, Kobu and Babu, who are running a drama troop. Kamal Haasan is the choreographer for the movie.

Hey Ram (2000)

Hey Ram is a Telugu language Indian periodic drama, that is written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie was also remade in Hindi and Tamil languages. The movie cast Kamal Haasan as the lead character and the plot of the film revolves around an alternate historical movie that depicts the whole scenario of India's partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. The movie was critically acclaimed and it garnered three National Film Awards. Kamal Haasan is the choreographer for the movie.

Virumaandi (2004)

Virumaandi is a Tamil language action drama, written, co-edited, produced, and directed by Kamal Hassan, who is also cast to play the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the interview of two prison inmates who express how they feel about the direction that their lives have taken and how they have ended up where they are. Kamal Haasan is the choreographer for the movie.

Uttama Villain (2015)

Uttama Villain is a comedy-drama movie, directed by Ramesh Aravind. The movie is written by Crazy Homan and Kamal Hassan himself. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, K. Balachander, and K. Viswanath as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a superstar, who is counting his last few days as he has a brain tumour. The movie was considered to be a complete entertainer and the concept was praised a lot. Kamal Haasan is the choreographer for the movie.

