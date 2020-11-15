Kamal Haasan's Most Successful Movies Written By Him; See List

Kamal Haasan has contributed to the Indian film industry for 6 long decades. He has not only showcased his acting skills but also his talent as a director, composer, singer, screenwriter as well as a writer. Many of Kamal Haasan's films that he had written received critical acclaim and also did well at the box-office. Here are some of Kamal Hasaan's films that made a huge impact on the box office over the years.

Vishwaroopam

Vishwaroopam is the first instalment of the Vishwaroopam film franchise. Kamal Haasan apart from writing the film also played the lead role in the film. He plays the role of a dancer who gets married to an ambitious woman in the USA. She finds him suspicious and hires a detective who reveals some secrets about him. The film collected over 220 crores worldwide and earned ₹128 million (US$1.8 million) at the Chennai box-office.

Vishwaroopam II

The Vishwaroopam film franchise has garnered Kamal Haasan a huge fan following. It is a spy action thriller film which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role and Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles. Kamal Haasan portrays a RAW agent who prevents a terrorist organisation who wants to execute a delayed attack on the country. The film grossed ₹101.75 crores (US$14 million) at the box office worldwide and became immensely popular amongst the youth.

Uttama Villain

Uttama Villain is a comedy-drama that has an ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan, K. Viswanath, K. Balachander, Jayaram, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Nassar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Urvashi in prominent roles. Kamal Haasan played the role of Manoranjan who is a superstar that gets diagnosed with a brain tumour. His last wish is to make a comedy film with a director he looks up to. The film collected ₹ 70 crores at the box office worldwide even though it lost a huge amount as the release delayed by a day.

Manmadan Ambu

Manmadan Ambu is a Tamil romantic comedy that features Kamal Haasan, Madhavan, and Trisha in the lead roles. Madhan played by R Madhavan believes that his partner Ambu is unfaithful and refuses to pay detective Mannar, played by Kamal. He cooks up a story about Ambu's infidelity to earn money. The film grossed ₹46.2 million in Chennai itself and $77,360 in the UK.

Thoongaa Vanam

Thoongaa Vanam is an action thriller film that released in 2015. It starred Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Kishore, Sampath Raj, Prakash Raj, and Yugi Sethu in the lead roles. The film received massive critical acclaim and earned approx ₹ 18-20 crores at the box-office in India. The plot revolves around a drug lord who ransoms a police officer's son's bag of cocaine. The plot has various twists and turns as the story moves further.

Dasavathaaram

Dasavathaaram is a science fiction film that is one of the most unique films from Kamal Haasan's career. The film revolves around bringing the lives of several people together in the 12th century and ending it in the 21st century. The film stars Kamal Haasan who plays 10 distinct roles in the film. It grossed ₹ 200 crores in 2008 worldwide.

