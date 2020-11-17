Kamal Haasan’s Popular Tamil Songs Which Are Sung By The 'Nayakan' Himself; Here's A List

Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular names in the Indian movie industry. The actor is mainly known for his work in the Tamil movie industry, but has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali movies. Apart from being an actor, Kamal Hasaan is also a movie director, producer, and a playback singer. Kamal Haasan's songs like Rasathi Unna Pakka Aasai, Chahe Pandit Ho, Siri Siri, and more, have proved the actor's versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Here are some of Kamal Haasan's Tamil songs that earned him great appreciation and critical acclamation.

Kamal Haasan’s Tamil songs

Nyayiru Oli Mazhaiyil

The song, Nyayiru Oli Mazhaiyil is from the Tamil language movie Andharangam (1975). The song has been sung by Kamal Haasan. The music director for the song is G Devarajan and the lyrics for the song has been penned down by Nethaji.

Anna Vaada

The song, Anna Vaada is from the Tamil language movie Saranam Ayyappa (1980). The song has been sung by Kamal Haasan. The music director for the song is Chandrabose.

Thenpandi Cheemayile

The song, Thenpandi Cheemayile is from the Tamil language movie, Nayakam (1987). The song has been sung by Kamal Haasan. The music director for the song is Ilaiyaraaja and the lyrics for the song has been penned down by Pulamaipithan.

Kanmani Anbodu

The song, Kanmani Anbodu is from the Tamil language movie, Gunaa (1991). The song has been sung by Kamal Haasan. The music director for the song is Ilaiyaraaja and the lyrics for the song has been penned down by Vaali.

Ram Ram

The song, Ram Ram is from the Tamil language movie, Hey Ram (2000). The song has been sung by Kamal Haasan. The music director for the song is Ilaiyaraaja and the lyrics for the song has been penned down by Kamal Haasan.

Mukundha Mukundha

The song, Mukundha Mukundha is from the Tamil language movie, Dasavathaaram (2008). The song has been sung by Kamal Haasan. The music director for the song is Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics for the song has been penned down by Vairamuthu.

