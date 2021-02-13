Rashami Desai Receives Sweet Surprise On 35th Birthday, Cuts Cake At Mumbai Airport; See

Television actor Rashami Desai turned a year older on Friday, February 12. The actor became a household name ever since she essayed the role of Tapasya in the show Uttaran. On the special occasion of her 35th birthday, the actor got a sweet surprise from paparazzi when the actor was heading inside the Mumbai airport with her mother.

While walking towards the airport, it was brought to her notice, that a birthday cake was waiting. The actor reacted in excitement to the sweet gesture and immediately cut the cake and thanked everyone for the same. The actor opted for a stunning blue denim dungaree for her airport look. She accessorised it with stylish goggles and a statement handbag. Here’s taking an exclusive look at the birthday celebration of the actor.

Recently, Rashami Desai dazzled up her Instagram feed with a glitzy picture from her recent photoshoot. The baby pink ensemble donned by her featured a corset under a front open embellished jacket with organza collar. The attire was paired with a high-slit pleated skirt and her look was accentuated with a pair of silver heels and glitter makeup. Here’s taking a quick look at the photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Desai was last seen essaying the role of Shalakha in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Last year, she also made an appearance in shows including Ladies Vs Gentleman and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Apart from the show, Rashami was even seen in a music video alongside Shaheer Shaikh and Sana Khan. Crooned by Palash Muchhal, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri was released in December 2020.

She also garnered appreciation for her stint as Sania in the short Tamas which was written and helmed by Adhvik Mahajan. As of now, Desai is gearing up to make her digital debut alongside Tanuj Virwani in the web show, Tandoor. Rashami will reportedly play an aspiring politician in the show. The investigative thriller revolves around a married couple whose world flips after they get embroiled in a murder probe. The show will have a digital release on the Ullu application.

