Tanuj Virwani Pens An Emotional Note On His Mother Rati Agnihotri's 60th Birthday

On December 10, 2020, Tanuj Virwani took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his mother Rati Agnihotri wishing her Happy Birthday. He penned an emotional note while sharing the picture and called her ‘my guiding force’. The picture is from one of their visits to an event and the mother-son duo twinned in black coloured outfits. The duo posed for the camera flaunting their bright smiles. Legendary actor Rati Agnihotri turned 60 this year.

Tanuj Virwani wishes his mother Rati Agnihotri on her 60th birthday

Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani captioned the picture as “It’s been a tough year ma. Owing to the pandemic, I haven’t been able to see you in almost 10 months. But you’re always always on my mind. You may not be here, next to me in person, but you are in spirit”. He further called her ‘my guiding force, my strength, my weakness, my friend, my rock’ and stated, “You are the wind beneath my wings. My root, my foundation”.

Writing further, Tanuj wished her all the happiness and strength on her special day and wrote, “You planted the seed of ideals I base my entire life on. All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to you. I hope and pray that just like this life, I am blessed with you as my mother in every life to follow. As you waltz into the 60th year of your wonderful journey, I wish you great health, both Physical and Mental, Great friends and the greatest of experiences."

Tanuj concluded his note by admitting that he is extremely lucky to have a mother like her and called Rati his ‘role model'. He ended his note by saying, “Just remember, today is the oldest you are, But the youngest you'll ever be. Make it count. I am so incredibly proud of u for everything you have achieved in life, on your terms. You are my role model, My hero, My beacon of hope on a dark rainy day. I Love you maa. Forever and a day. Happy Happy Birthday!!!! @ratiagnihotri10"

Rati Agnihotri was last seen in a Telugu movie Dictator in the year 2016. She decided to quit the Hindi film industry after her father’s death. She married businessman Anil Virwani in the year 1985, the couple later divorced in the year 2015. Her son Tanuj Virwani is popular for his roles in Inside Edge, Poison and One Night Stand.

Image Source: Tanuj Virwani Instagram

