Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Accepted 'undeserving' Roles; Read Full Story

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Panga, has several upcoming projects including Thalaivi and Tejas. The actor has opened up about her challenges and struggles after moved out of her house and how she struggled to aid her sister Rangoli Chandel's acid attack surgery when he had just stepped into Bollywood. She said that she accepted undeserving roles and cameos offered to her.

Kangana Ranaut reveals why she did roles she did not deserve

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel became a victim of acid attack during her young days. Reportedly, the latter had to undergo as many as 54 surgeries in just a span of five years. Kangana revealed how she struggled to aid her sister's surgery, which happened during her debutant years of Bollywood.

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut opened up on the ways she earned money and summed them up in order to help her sister with the surgeries. She opened up on how young she was and while girls around her used to feel depressed for having bad hairdo or because they did not get their favourite meal, she was undergoing something tragic. She said she had no time to sit and sob on what happened but sum up money. One of the major things she did was accept 'tacky movies' and offers where she has to do cameo appearances and perform, what she thinks, underserving roles.

Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut took up such roles so that her sister Rangoli Chandel could be treated by some of the best surgeons in India. She also spoke about how the incident helps her become a strong and independent woman. In a heartfelt post, Rangoli Chandel appreciated Kangana Ranaut.

I can never pay back what you did for me, at that tender age you were just 19 years old the horror of that accident even our parents couldn’t take they used to see my face and just faint they left but you stood by my side washed my wounds, worked day and....(contd) https://t.co/7Fo8trvXLT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 20, 2020

(Contd)... night to pay for my treatment, and then after years struggle when things got better you buried your face in my lap and cried .... I am glad you did cause strongest people most often forget to share their pain... thank you Chotu 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 20, 2020

