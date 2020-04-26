Kangana Ranaut Gives Some Major Fitness Goals Amid Lockdown; Check Out Her Latest Post

Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has been doling out major fitness goals while under self-isolation at her home in Manali. The actor's official social media handles, managed by her team, has shared a few pictures of her in the middle of a strength training workout.

Kangana Ranaut and her trainer can be seen in hardcore workout mode giving weekend fitness motivation for those at home under lockdown.

Have a look:

The Manikarnika actor is currently under self-quarantine with her family at her home in the hills of Manali and has been actively posting updates about her activities on social media. Since the lockdown, Kangana has been spending her time getting into shape for her upcoming films Tejas and Dhaakad. The Tanu Weds Manu actor has even shared updates about her fitness routine while at home.

Have a look:

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi is due to release on June 26, 2020. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fiesty and fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelt trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

