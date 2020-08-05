Team Kangana Ranaut Says 'Jai Shree Ram' After Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan; Read Here

The date of August 5, 2020 marks a historical day for India with the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this morning, PM Narendra Modi performed the 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Mandir. Soon after PM Modi laid down the silver brick as a sign to commence the Mandir's construction, team Kangana Ranaut expressed their excitement regarding the same on Twitter.

Team Kangana Ranaut gushes 'Jai Shree Ram'

Laying down a silver brick to symbolize the construction of Ram Mandir at the holy land of Ayodhya, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, along with other politicians, performed the much-awaited Bhumi Pujan of the temple. He arrived in Ayodhya in a helicopter and was received by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Team Kangana Ranaut was one among the many who took to Twitter to gush 'Jai Shree Ram' by retweeting a picture of Narendra Modi from the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Kangana's Team expressed their excitement and called it 'a moment of many centuries'. They tweeted writing, "What could not happen in 500 years happened this year.... this is not the picture of the day but the moment of many centuries #JaiShreeRam #RamMandirAyodhya".

Check out the tweet below:

What could not happen in 500 years happened this year.... this is not picture of the day but the moment of many centuries #JaiShreeRam #RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/lyVONQ1k3i — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 5, 2020

Yesterday, i.e. August 4, the Queen actor's team had shared two photographs on Twitter, depicting the journey of Ram Mandir's constitution and called it a journey of love, faith devotion, and civilisation. Sharing the photos, they tweeted, "Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, the journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon... JAI SHRI RAM #RamMandirAyodhya". Have a look:

Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM 🙏#RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/EJ8EMaDVlD — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

Veteran actor Anupam Kher too expressed his excitement about the commencement of Ram Mandir's construction. Congratulating everyone about the same, Kher shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "आपको और आपके परिवार को राम जन्म भूमि पूजन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम !! #JaiShreeRam". Watch the video below:

