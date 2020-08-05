Team Kangana Ranaut 'sums Up 500 Years Love & Devotion' With Planned Ram Mandir Transition

Ahead of Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut’s team shared two pictures of the temple, which shows its planned transitioned into a fully constructed temple from a makeshift tent. Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut’s team mentioned that the pictures ‘sums up 500 years of love and faith’. Take a look at the post shared by the actor’s team:

Team Kangana Ranaut’s post:

Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM 🙏#RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/EJ8EMaDVlD — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

Also Read | PM Modi To Plant Parijat Sapling At Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Water Conservation On His Mind

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on Wednesday, on August 5. A total of 175 eminent guests will attend the event including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. PM Narendra Modi will perform the Shila Pujan, Bhoomi Pujan and Karma Shila Pujan and will also lay the foundation stone.

Several BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi will attend via video-conference amid Coronavirus pandemic. The trust has estimated that the construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan.

Also Read | These Are Acche Din: Baba Ramdev On Cloud 9; Eyes Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'as Grand As Vatican'

What's next for Kangana?

Kangana last graced the big screens with Panga. Inspired by the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India, Panga follows the story of the anonymous' triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes stereotypes, redefining norms. Starring Kangana, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, Panga is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. The much-loved biographical sports entertainer was released on January 24, 2020.

Also Read | Ahead Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan; Here Is The Full Itinerary Of PM Modi In Ayodhya

The actor is currently gearing up for her next biopic, Thalaivi, which follows the rise of the actor-turned-politician, the late Jayalalithaa. Directed by A. L. Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the much-anticipated film was slated to release on June 26, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the release is reportedly postponed and no official statements have been made by the makers.

Also Read | PM Modi To Plant Parijat Sapling At Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Water Conservation On His Mind

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.