Kangana Says Masand 'kept Close Eye On Sushant's Career'; shares Alleged 'blind Article'

Kangana Ranaut has been in the eye of the storm on social media ever since she took a stand against nepotism and called out top personalities from the film industry including film critic Rajeev Masand in connection with the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Queen actor in her interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claimed that the late actor had allegedly been maligned and mocked through blind journalism, apart from in other ways.

Blind articles or items are typically gossip reports where identities of the people involved are not revealed. Kangana Ranaut has shared a detailed list of articles, blind items written about Sushant. Kangana's official social media handle on Twitter shared an unverified blind article, which she contended was written by Rajeev Masand, and captioned, "One more blind from Rajeev, he not only kept a close eye on the films Sushant singed but also on how much money he got, for an A-lister, it wasn’t a big amount apparently his contemporaries like Varun got paid 40cr for Coolie No1, but level of discrimination #IndiaWantsSushantTruth"

One more blind from Rajeev, he not only kept a close eye on the films Sushant singed but also on how much money he got, for an A lister it wasn’t a big amount apparently his contemporaries like Varun got paid 40cr for Coolie No1,but level of discrimination#IndiaWantsSushantTruth https://t.co/zPfcH6DYTQ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

Sharing a list of blind items film critic Masand allegedly wrote about Sushant, Kangana questioned, "Who were his sources?". She also shared a long thread by a fan who shared articles targetted at Kangana Ranaut.

Here’s a detailed list of all the gutter gossip #RajeevMasand wrote about Sushant, tarnishing his image, causing several nervous breakdowns, he spoke about to his family and friends.

Please read, we need to know who were his sources ? https://t.co/mbyDa5U0Ph — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

Film critic Rajeev Masand who reached Bandra police station on Tuesday afternoon to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left at around 8 PM after concluding the interrogation, an official said.

The police were likely to question Masand about the ratings and reviews he had given to Rajput's films, the official said. The development came days after Kangana Ranaut on her Nation Wants to Know interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami named Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation.

Masand was the latest in the almost three dozen people who have been questioned in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, though he is likely the first journalist to be summoned. Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra - prominent filmmakers had also been questioned.

