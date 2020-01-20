Kangana Ranaut Says She Did 'tacky Films' To Afford Sister's 54 Surgeries

Kangana Ranaut is known for doing off-beat eccentric roles in Bollywood. The 32-year-old actress will be seen in another female-centric film Panga. While promoting her film recently, she was interviewed by a leading publication. During the interview, she spoke about her film, the cast and also her past struggles. She opened up about her finding the best doctors for her sister Rangoli Chandel despite financial setbacks.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Sister Rangoli Chandel Lauds Ajay Devgn For 'Tanhaji', Slams 'Sanju','Padmaavat'

Kangana Ranaut was candid in the interview and spoke about how she essayed "undeserving roles in tacky films". According to the interview, Kangana Ranaut wanted the best treatment for her sister Rangoli Chandel, after she was a victim of an acid attack. Kangana Ranaut expressed that she essayed roles in which she did not feel completely herself and was definitely uncomfortable. She also said that she went on guest appearances at events and private occasions in exchange for money, so that she could afford the best surgeons and doctors for her treatment in India.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Reveals Attacker's Identity, Shares Her Painful Acid-attack Story

Further in the interview, she explained that in the wake of a bright career when the heinous crime was committed against her sister. She exclaimed how her financial set-back added to her big struggle. Finally, according to the Queen actor, it took more than 54 surgeries to treat her sister. But she reassures that the struggle made her a strong independent woman she is today.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Says 'Chhapaak' Trailer Reminded Her Of Rangoli's Incident

On the work front

Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of veteran Kabaddi player in Panga, who claims back her career. In the film, she is also a mother to a school kid. Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha will be seen in critical, supporting roles in Panga. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is slated to release on January 24th, 2020. Kangana Ranaut is also seen promoting the film on several mediums.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Says, Kangana Ranaut & Ashwiny Iyer Are Giving Boys Run For Their Money"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.