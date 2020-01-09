Kangana Ranaut Says 'Chhapaak' Trailer Reminded Her Of Rangoli's Incident

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut never shies to speak her mind on several issues. The actress, on Wednesday, came out in support of the upcoming movie based on acid attacks and said that it reminded her of her sister Rangoli's struggle.

Here's what she said.

Kangana Ranaut says Chhapaak reminded her of Rangoli Chandel’s acid attack

On January 8, 2020 Kangana Ranaut's sister took to her Twitter to share a video in which Kangana is seen voicing her opinion on Chhapaak’s trailer. She opens about how the story of the film has moved her emotionally. The actor reveals that the trailer of the movie reminded her family and herself of the acid attack that took place on her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Kangana thanked the lead actress Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar for bringing to light this important issue that prevails in the society. The Panga actor says that the story of the movie is a 'slap' on those perpetrators who have brutally harassed women.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli shared the video and wrote, “The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told". Watch the video here.

The Panga actor hopes the film brings an end to the sale of acid in the country. She is currently prepping for the release of her upcoming film "Panga". The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It revolves around a mother enacted by Kangana who is also a Kabbadi player.

"Panga" is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020 and it also features Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

