Kangana Intends To Continue Work From 'ravaged' Office, Calls It 'symbol Of Woman's Will'

Kangana Ranaut visited the office of her production house Manikarnika films on Thursday after BMC's atrocious act of vandalizing and breaking it down on Wednesday while the actor was en route Mumbai from her hometown in Manali. She took to her Twitter handle and reminisced the day she had conducted the inauguration ceremony for her office and said that she hasn't worked since then as COVID hit and the nation went into lockdown soon after.

Kangana went onto reveal that she intends to keep the office "ravaged" as she cannot afford to renovate it. She said that she considers the ruins as a symbol of a woman's will.

BMC razes 'majority of alterations' at Kangana's office

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra office of Kangana Ranaut by the time the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the process. According to a civic official, the demolition at Ranaut's Pali Hill office started around 11 am and continued for the next one-and-a-half hours, till the high court passed the order.

On Tuesday morning, the BMC had issued a stop-work notice to the "ongoing renovation and finishing work" of Ranaut's office on Nargis Dutt Road. On Wednesday morning, the civic body posted another notice outside her bungalow, informing her about the action it would be taking.

Kangana hits back at Uddhav Thackeray

Kangana tweeted some of the videos and photos of the demolition process. "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," Kangana tweeted, soon after the demolition work began. The Bombay High Court later stayed the demolition saying the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable".

The unfortunate incident occurred after Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) which drew the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. She had said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

