Kangana Pleasantly Surprised By Mom Asha Ranaut's Take On BMC Row, Recalls 'warning Face'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter after watching her mother Asha Ranaut humbly thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for providing security detail for her daughter. Kangana expressed her apprehension in speaking to her mother ever since she arrived in Mumbai and revealed her mother's anxiety and warning before she left home. The actor also said that she is "pleasantly surprised" at her mother's "refreshing take" on the matter.

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process. Meanwhile, sources report that the BMC has moved a civil court seeking permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's residence at Khar.

Kangana vs Sena

A war-of-words broke out between Kangana Ranaut and Sena leaders when the former compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and the Taliban after she was threatened. She has been criticizing Maharashtra governmental and the Mumbai Police as discrepancies in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case surfaced and after she leveled massive allegations on Bollywood's drug links.

Complaints filed against Kangana

Meanwhile, two police complaints have been registered against actor Kangana Ranaut at Vikhroli Police Station and Dindoshi Police Station respectively in Mumbai for making remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and for allegedly "disrupting public harmony," through her social media post.

Sources said that there is no confirmation as yet regarding the complaints being converted into an FIR. This comes after Ranaut slammed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hours after Sena-ruled BMC demolished parts of her Bandra office.

