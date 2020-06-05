Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivi' Sold To Netflix & Amazon; Might Release Soon

With the nationwide lockdown being extended and the 5th phase including the continuation of shutting of multiplexes and cinema halls, films that were meant for a big-screen release are diverting to streaming or OTT platform release. Along with others, Kangana Ranaut starrer political drama Thalaivi is due to take an OTT platform release. The film which was originally hitting the big screens on June 26, 2020, will not be able to have its planned original release.

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi to have OTT release

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi is not a first to directly have an OTT release, as earlier Gulaabo Sitaabo also took the same route. It released on Amazon Prime which is a streaming giant in the OTT industry. The film boasts of a cast like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Similarly, reports suggest that Kangana’s film might release on Netflix and Amazon. The stills and Kangana’s looks that depicted the political legend Jayalalitha have increased the anticipation of the movie.

Kangana Ranaut believes the film deserves big screen release

Kangana Ranaut said that the film deserves much more than an OTT release. She believes that the film is much bigger in scale and was meant for a big-screen. She said in an interview that the films Manikarnika and Thalaivi are on the same spectrum. Thalaivi should be enjoyed by single screen film watchers and people in remote areas who do not use OTT platforms. According to Kangana’s statement given to a media portal, she revealed that Panga, Judegementall Hai Kya, and more such films are great for the digital space. However, Thalaivi or Manikarnika are meant for bigger screens. She added that a bigger portion of the digital-friendly films came from OTT streaming and viewing.

According to reports, the film Thalaivi was bought by Netflix as well as Amazon. The audience can soon watch it on the digital space. The bilingual film was sold the OTT platforms for a whopping ₹55 Cr. Thalaivi is a bilingual film in Tamil and Hindi, the OTT release date of which is not revealed so far.

More about Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Jayalalitha, the leader of political power in Tamil Nadu. The film is a biopic of the political leader who singlehandedly ruled over Tamil Nadu for quite some time. It was set to have a big-screen release on June 26. It is helmed by Vijay.

