Kangana Ranaut Had To Gain Extra Weight For 'Panga', Reveals Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Kangana Ranaut's earnest preparation for the role she undertakes has been evident with the consistency with which she has tried to achieve perfection in almost all her films. The Queen actor apparently had to put on weight for her upcoming film Panga, revealed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who lauded the actor's efforts for her role in the film. Kangana Ranaut is set to portray the role of mother and a housewife in Ashwiny Iyer's sports drama for which she had to gain a couple of kilos.

In an interview with a local daily, Ashwiny Iyer, who has become really close to Kangana, said that the actor's body type is such that any extra weight does not seem obvious on her. The director had been amazed at Kangana's ability to lose weight and then put it on once again for her role as the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha in her upcoming film Thalaivi. In Panga, however, Kangana will be seen playing kabaddi as well as in the role of a new-age mother who breaks stereotypes with the support of her family.

Panga is reportedly a story about picking a fight and challenging the society, as revealed by Ashwiny Iyer who added that Kangana's character in the film breaks the stereotypes of the typical mother and wife in the film. Panga is also about the importance of having a supportive and encouraging family when a woman decides to pursue her passion apart from her personal life. Sharing the first look of the actress on Thursday, Rangoli Chandel in a series of posts said that her sister Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of a mother again after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....(contd) pic.twitter.com/Q967Fijdp0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

At the Republic Summit held in New Delhi last month, Kangana Ranaut spoke at length about being able to relate to the women characters that she has portrayed in her films. She had claimed that her upcoming sports film Panga is a unique project that highlights the importance of a supportive and encouraging family in an individual’s life. Earlier this year, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to Instagram and posted two black-and-white photographs, one each from Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha’s training for her film Panga. She captioned the post and wrote, "We're gearing up. And it's all fun."

