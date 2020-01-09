Kangana Showcases Her Boss Lady Look As She Prepares For 'Panga' Promotions

Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in her upcoming sports drama film, Panga, which is set to release this month on January 24, 2020. With the Panga's imminent release, the acclaimed actor has been busy making the rounds to promote the film. She recently shared some pictures on social media, that showcased her boss lady look as she prepared herself to talk about Panga.

Kangana Ranaut dons her boss lady look as she prepares herself for Panga promotions

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill dance to the title track of 'Panga' in Pune

Kangana has often shown off her formal look in many of her public appearances and promotional projects. Her latest social media pictures are no different, as she dons a fully formal attire to embody the boss lady within her.

In the pictures posted on her official Instagram handle, the actor is wearing a pair of beige wide-legged trousers, along with a blue striped blazer.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's 'romantic side' reveals that she has never been out of love

The photos completely showcase her formal fashion sense and exude an authoritative vide that truly suits Kangana. To complete the look, she wore a pair of pure white high heels along with golden earrings that compliment the look perfectly.

Check out Kangana's boss lady look below.

On the work front for Kangana Ranaut

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says 'Chhapaak' trailer reminded her of Rangoli's incident

While Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting Panga, she has also started working on her next project for 2020, which is a biopic on the respected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi.

The first look for Thalaivi was released a while ago and fans could not stop praising the actor for embodying the look of the late Chief Minister. Thalaivi is set to release on June 26, 2020, and is directed by A. L. Vijay.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Panga, is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is produced by Fox Star Studios. Alongside Kangana, Panga will also star Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in prominent roles.

The movie will tell the story of an ex-kabaddi player, who returns to the sport after a long hiatus due to the love that she has for the game. However, she will go through many struggles throughout her journey in the film.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga' gives break to Indian Idol 11 singer Sunny Hindustani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.