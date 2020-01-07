Kangana Ranaut Said THIS About Marriage While Promoting Upcoming Film 'Panga'

Kangana Ranaut has established herself as one of the most influential actors in the Bollywood film industry. Kangana is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Panga, however, she hardly opens up on her personal life during her promotional spree. Recently, when she was asked about marriage, she said, "Hopefully, very soon." Her comment has left the fans in anticipation if Kangana is ready to tie the knot after the release of her film, Panga. Read more to know what Kangana Ranaut had to say about her love life.

2020 has been started & one of my #MyNewYearPanga is to take strong stand for what I am strongly believe into, doesn't matter how it would be difficult.For this I am inspiring from #KanganaRanaut And @Ashwinyiyer who always speak with her strong thoughts. So ready to take #Panga pic.twitter.com/sOVWhC1qAi — Tomorrow : A hope to make it better (@NewTomorroww) January 4, 2020

Kangana Ranaut on her love life

Kangana Ranaut said her take of love completely changed when she started working for Panga, where she met the film's director, Nitesh Tiwari. She was fascinated with Nitesh Tiwari’s amicable and loving take towards his marriage, and her opinion on marriage has changed. Kangana says he supports his wife so wholeheartedly which makes marriage a new perspective for Kangana. Recently Kangana revealed that she is not single anymore. While having a conversation with a news publishing house, the Queen star revealed that she has a romantic side. She feels that being an artist, it is so important to have a desire in you, to be aroused with life. Kangana says she’s never been out of love but has surely gotten in some bad relationships from which she moves on quickly.

