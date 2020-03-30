When Kangana Ranaut's Character In 'Queen' Taught Us Meaning Of Life

Kangana Ranaut has been seen in many films over the years, but one of her most memorable films is Queen. The film was loved by fans and was a statement on the modern woman being her own queen. Here are a few things that Kangana Ranaut's character from Queen taught us about the meaning of life. Take a look.

Kangana Ranaut's character in Queen taught us the meaning of life

Life is about happiness

Kangana Ranaut’s character from Queen taught to have a sense of humour no matter what happens in life. She taught us this with her line from the film which says “Baaki aapko dheere dheere pata chal jayega”. This is one of the best life lessons from that we learn from Kangana Ranaut’s character from Queen.

Making good friends

We all are taught to not talk to strangers from childhood. But Kangana Ranaut’s character from Queen breaks the stereotype and shows us that strangers can be good friends. She even teaches us that we can make friends with people of the opposite gender if we have faith in them. We learn this from her time in Amsterdam.

You do not need others' approval

One does not need a man and his approval to complete one’s life. In the film, Kangana Ranaut’s character yearns for the approval of Vijay on many occasions, but she releases it is wrong. She then changes herself to be how she pleases, and this is what makes one of the best life lessons.

On the professional front

After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana was seen in the film Panga. In the film Panga, Kangana was seen in the role of a mother of an 8-year-old who leaves her comfort zone and trains so that she can make a comeback in the Indian Kabaddi team. She recently shot Thalaivi and is currently in Manali practicing social distancing and losing weight for her next film.

