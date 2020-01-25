Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami And Others Receive Top Honors, Full List Here

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a list of awardees of the esteemed Padma Awards earlier on Saturday evening. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami are among the notable personalities shortlisted for the Padma Shri award which is given for distinguished service in the field of Art. The award will be conferred by the President of India in a ceremonial function in March or April this year.

Hailed as the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has also won the coveted National Award for her contribution to Indian cinema multiple times in her career so far. The achievements of the 32-year-old actor have been laudable and rightly deserving of the high honour that comes along with a Padma Shri award. Actor-director Kangana Ranaut has a range of important and successful films along with memorable characters and award-worthy performances to her credit.

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami is known for his contribution to music with beginnings at a very early age. He weaves his magic through the piano and is, in fact, one of the fastest keyboard players in the world. In his career of 32 years, Sami has won many international awards including the Nigar Award, Bolan Academy Award and Graduate Award. Adnan is the youngest recipient of the Naushad Music Award for Excellence in Music. Previous recipients of this award include Lata Mangeshkar and Music Maestro Khayam.

Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity. https://t.co/POdpBsPtq4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020

Distinguished services in the arts

Other notable recipients of the Padma Shri award are veteran singer Suresh Wadkar for his contribution to Marathi as well as Hindi cinema. In 2011, he won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song 'Hey bhaskara kshitijavari ya' from the Marathi film Mee Sindhutai Sapkal. Ekta Kapoor, popular producer-director and daughter of Bollywood veteran Jeetendra, has also been awarded for her pathbreaking work in Indian television. Bollywood director Karan Johar is also one of the awardees of the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.

