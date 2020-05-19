Kangana Ranaut & Imran Khan's Quirky Kiss During 'Katti Batti' Resurfaces On The Internet

Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan worked in a film together which was called Katti Batti. The film failed at box despite the hype on the fresh pairing. A picture of the two actors from the promo release of the film has lately been doing the rounds on social media as the picture has Kangana Ranaut giving a peck on the cheek of Imran Khan.

Kangana Ranaut’s little kiss for Imran Khan

Imran Khan has not been seen on the silver screen for quite some time now. A picture of the actor with co-star Kangana Ranaut has lately been doing the rounds on social media. The picture is from the time when their film Katti Batti was just about to hit the theatres. In the picture posted, the two can be seen captured at the promo launch event which was held back in the year 2015. In the picture posted, Kangana Ranaut can be seen planting a sweet kiss on the cheek of Imran Khan as they playfully pose for the cameras. Kangana Ranaut can be seen dressed in a white shirt and a black skirt while actor Imran Khan can be seen wearing a pair of grey pants with a black T-shirt. In the picture posted, Imran Khan can be seen with a quirky yet startled expression on his face as Kangana is about to plant a kiss. People can be seen talking about how they miss seeing actor Imran Khan on screen as he has not featured in any film for quite a few years now. Have a look at the picture of Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan.

Katti Batti was a romantic drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around two characters, Maddy and Payal, who have been living in together for quite some time, but suddenly things go soar between them. The film was directed by Nikhil Advani who has also contributed to the story of the film. Katti Batti starred actors like Kangana Ranaut, Imran Khan, and Suhaas Ahuja in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Zee Music Company )

