Bhagyashree Talks About Her Role In 'Thalaivi' & Opens Up About Her Co-star Kangana Ranaut

We all remember Bhagyashree as the actor who made her debut in Salman Khan's film Maine Pyar Kiya. Now she will be seen joining Panga actor Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming film, Thalaivi. This film is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Late J Jayalalithaa. Recently, she was seen talking to a leading daily where she expressed how it was to work with Kangana Ranaut. Read here to know more.

Bhagyashree talks about her role & co-star Kangana

Bhagyashree opened up about her role and expressed that she plays a very crucial role in the film. She added that her character is what brings about the change in the Thalaivi’s life. Bhagyashree further added that she and Kangana have a lot of scenes together in the film.

The Maine Pyar Kiya actor said that people on the set loved their on-screen chemistry. She also expressed that it was fun working with Kangana as she is a fantastic and hard-working actor. She said that she felt good to return to the sets after such a long time.

After opening up about her role in Thalaivi, Bhagyashree then opened up about her co-star. Bhagyashree expressed that she had first met Kangana in 2006 when Kangana had just started her career. She added that from then to the sets of Thalaivi, Kangana has been the same. She added that Kangana is very respectful. Bhagyashree further added that Kangana greeted her as soon as she reached the set.

Thalaivi is a film directed by AL Vijay. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and it is said that Arvind Swami is set to play the role of MGR in the movie. Thalaivi will be released three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film was scheduled to release on June 26. However, the dates will be moved due to the ongoing pandemic. Take a look at the first look and the poster of the film.

