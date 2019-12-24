Beyhadh Actor Kushal Tandon To Act Alongside A Debutant In Upcoming Show Bebaki

With the growth of Netflix, all other companies have started backing up their streaming service game. Alt Balaji has been releasing some breathtaking content on their streaming site and is currently, all in favour of releasing a new series called Bebaki. Model Shiv Jyoti Rajput has been confirmed to play the leading role alongside Kushal Tandon. The series is supposedly going to be 50 episodes long which will primarily be based on a Muslim backdrop. The show will focus on two big families, Kushal Tandon and Karan Jotwani will be representing each family respectively. Read more to know about the updates of the upcoming Alt Balaji show, Bebaki.

Alt Balaji upcoming show, Bebaki

The show was initially kickstarted under the name, United but it has now been changed to Bebaki. Hebah Patel was initially in talks with the makers for the female protagonist but according to an entertainment portal, Jyoti has been locked and she is paired opposite Kushal Tandon. It seems that the makers have chosen Shiv Joyti and have given her an opportunity to make her acting debut. Bebaki will also have a strong cast team with actors like Suchitra Pillai, Mahir Pandhi, Pratik Sehajpal and Mrinalini Tyagi. Kaushal Tandon's previous project was also an ALTBalaji produced series called Hum. Kushal seems a very concrete option for the show and the appreciation he received for his role in Beyhadh backs it up completely.

