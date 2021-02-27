Kangana Ranaut announces 'beginning of new journey', happy as it's in 'birthday month'

Kangana Ranaut has multiple films in her kitty at the moment in various stages at the moment. Between Thalaivi gearing up for release and the announcement of a film on Indira Gandhi, she had been shooting for Dhaakad. The actor is now set to begin the shoot of Tejas as well in her birthday month, March.

Kangana Ranaut excited to kickstart Tejas

Kangana Ranaut shared her delight on receiving a note from RSVP production house, the banner that is producing the Tejas. In the note, the team had extended a ‘warm welcome’ to the actor, hoping to witness her ‘exuberance’, ‘eagerly looking forward to create enthralling experiences and amd beautiful memories.’ Along with the note, there was a bouquet too

The Tanu Weds Manu star shared that it was the 'beginning of a new journey’. She stated that she would soon be shooting for the look test and that the movie was going on floors in the ‘birthday month,’ (Kangana's birthday is on March 23).

Beginning of a new journey... look test with team #Tejas going on floor this spring my birthday month 🌸⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩ ⁦@RonnieScrewvala⁩ ⁦@RSVPMovies⁩ pic.twitter.com/xMYdshFNlx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2021



Kangana plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie. The first look had been shared around this time last year. In August last year, the makers had announced that the movie was set to begin in December, but Kangana seems to have got involved with her other projects. She had even met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the movie in December.

Kangana recently completed a schedule of the movie Dhaakad. The team shot some intense action sequences in Madhya Pradesh, and the actor had highlighted that it was ‘one of the costliest'. Among other projects, her movie Thalaivi, where she has stepped into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha, is releasing on April 23.

