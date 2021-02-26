Kangana Ranaut Recalls Leaving Home At 15, Reveals How She Solves 'every Equation' In Life

Kangana Ranaut, who made headlines lately after the release date of her highly anticipated film Thalaivi was announced, recently revealed how she solves "every equation" of her life. While Kangana Ranaut's tweets have been a trending topic of discussion among netizens on social media for quite some time now, her latest tweet about having faith in God was also quick to catch Twitterati's attention on the micro-blogging platform in no time. With an example of the constant (C) in physics, the Manikarnika actor explained to fans how her constant (C) in life is God.

Kangana Ranaut recalls leaving her home at the age of 15

After turning interior designer for her "brother and bhabhi's house", Kangana Ranaut has channelled her inner theist to explain the importance of keeping faith in God to fans on Twitter. Earlier today, i.e. February 26, 2021, the Panga actor took to her Twitter handle to emphasize the fact that "Everything begins with faith and ends at lack of it". To elaborate on the same, she chose to go the physics way and explained how a constant (C) is required to find missing variables in physics.

Similarly, the 33-year-old expressed that the constant (C) for her is God. In her tweet, she also took a stroll down memory lane and recalled leaving her home at the mere age of 15 with "nothing but that constant (C)", i.e. faith in God. Her tweet read: "In physics to solve any equation we need a constant (C), a constant is important to find missing variables, That constant is God. Everything begins with faith and ends at lack of it. I left home at 15, left with nothing but that constant (C) with which I can solve every equation."

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Twitter post below:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of late J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, i.e. February 24, Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of the late politician and actor's biopic, starring her in the titular role. Sharing a motion poster of Thalaivi on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary. From changing the Face of cinema to the Fate of a state, Jaya amma shaped the destinies of millions! Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April 2021."

Take a look:

