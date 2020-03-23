The Debate
Kangana Ranaut Gets Adorable Birthday Wish From Sister Rangoli Chandel

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut rings in her birthday and to celebrate her 33rd birthday; her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel shared lovely pictures of the actor.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut rings in her birthday on March 23 and to celebrate her 33rd birthday, her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel shared some lovely pictures of the actor along with a heartfelt message on her social media handle.

Rangoli Chandel shared two pictures of her on her Instagram handle. The first picture is a childhood picture where one can see Kangana and her siblings sitting on the parapet while their father is taking up their lessons. The second picture shows Kangana Ranaut in a stylish avatar holding a bunch of flowers. The actor looks completely adorable and stunning in both these pictures.

Along with the pictures, Rangoli also wrote a sweet message for her sister on her special day. She went on to write saying that before Kangana, their lives used to be very ordinary until when Kangana came into their lives and made it special. She also said that they are grateful to have Kangana Ranaut in their lives. Check out the adorable pictures here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) on

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Recommends These 3 Books To Read While Practising Self-quarantine

Apart from Rangoli Chandel, several fans too wished the actor on their social media handle. Some of her fans have also gone on to make lovely collages and also wrote adorable birthday wishes to the actor. Here’s taking a look at a few birthday wishes to Kangana Ranaut as she turns 33-years-old.

Birthday wishes from fans 

Also read | Janta Curfew: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli & Entire Family 'clap In Sync' For Unsung Heroes

 

Also read | Rangoli Chandel Makes Twitterati Laugh As She Shares Kangana Ranaut's Mood With A Meme

Also read | Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Closes Hotel In Lieu Of Coronavirus Pandemic

 

 

First Published:
