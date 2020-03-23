Kangana Ranaut Gets Adorable Birthday Wish From Sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut rings in her birthday on March 23 and to celebrate her 33rd birthday, her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel shared some lovely pictures of the actor along with a heartfelt message on her social media handle.

Rangoli Chandel shared two pictures of her on her Instagram handle. The first picture is a childhood picture where one can see Kangana and her siblings sitting on the parapet while their father is taking up their lessons. The second picture shows Kangana Ranaut in a stylish avatar holding a bunch of flowers. The actor looks completely adorable and stunning in both these pictures.

Along with the pictures, Rangoli also wrote a sweet message for her sister on her special day. She went on to write saying that before Kangana, their lives used to be very ordinary until when Kangana came into their lives and made it special. She also said that they are grateful to have Kangana Ranaut in their lives. Check out the adorable pictures here.

Apart from Rangoli Chandel, several fans too wished the actor on their social media handle. Some of her fans have also gone on to make lovely collages and also wrote adorable birthday wishes to the actor. Here’s taking a look at a few birthday wishes to Kangana Ranaut as she turns 33-years-old.

Birthday wishes from fans

There are actresses

There are very good actresses

& Then there is kangana Ranaut

The finest actress of India today 💋

Wish you a very very very happy birthday baby

🥰🥰🥰🥰#Happybirthdaykanganaranaut@Rangoli_A pic.twitter.com/pgSjWaat2e — Prashant (@lifekhrabhogaya) March 22, 2020

#HappyBirthday

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut....

God Bless 😇 You And Your 💓 Dreams Come True 😘

You Stay Happy And Healthy All Time 💯

You Are Best Actres......

Love You So Much ❤️#HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/m0GaDIhEY5 — Satwik Bhandwale (@BhandwaleSatwik) March 22, 2020

Not only did #KanganaRanaut single-handedly make a successful career on her own, but also broke the stereotypical image of a girl in Hindi films through her movies. #HappyBirthdayKangana #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/De3eiH9oNN — Aparna Das (@Aparna__Das) March 23, 2020

