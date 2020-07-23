Kangana Ranaut 'Queen Of Social Media' Too? Bold Tweets That Triggered Storm In Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold statements and never shies away from speaking her mind. The actor is often known to make bold statements on her official Twitter account, managed by her team. Most of the times, Kangana Ranaut's tweets have made headlines, further creating several controversies. Take a look at the different times when Kangana Ranaut's Tweets kicked up a storm.

Times when Kangana Ranaut's tweets kicked up a storm

Comments on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Emotional, psychological & mental lynching •

On an individual happens openly and we all are all guilty of watching it silently. Is blaming the system enough? Will there ever be change? Are we going to see a monumental shift in the narrative on how outsiders are treated? pic.twitter.com/DKmR1JhlDV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death brought in waves of shock in the entire nation. The actor died by suicide in his house in Mumbai. After a few days, Kangana Ranaut released a video, calling out several artists from the industry, for bullying the late actor. She also added that the outsiders from the industry are looked down at and they also face many obstacles, career-wise. This kicked up a storm in the entertainment industry and was the talk of the town for weeks.

When she urged the government for justice for Kashmiri Pandits

#KanganaRanaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood and so-called liberals and urges @narendramodi @PMOIndia to take strict action against atrocities done on #KashmiriPandits and their safe return to their homeland. #AjayPandita #JusticeForAjayPandita pic.twitter.com/gy6PxxkzEh — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 10, 2020

Another time Kangana Ranaut's tweet created a frenzy was when she urged the government to take strict action against those who went against Kashmiri Pandits. She released a video on her Twitter account, addressing the issue and also spoke about how Bollywood and liberals urge the government to take an action soon. She addressed the issue after a Kashmiri Pandit, sarpanch Ajay Pandita, was brutally killed by terrorists.

When Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was recently suspended after her comments created controversies. After her sister's account was suspended, Kangana Ranaut decided to make a comment on this issue. She addressed the issue saying that social media is a platform for freedom of speech and no one can stop her from making comments.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the films Thalaivi. It is a biographical film based on the life of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the lead roles with actors Arvind Swami and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

