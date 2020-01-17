Kangana Ranaut In Splits When Asked For Chilli Powder On The Kapil Sharma Show; Here's Why

The Kapil Sharma Show is a popular stand-up comedy and talk show that airs weekly on Indian television. According to the TRP charts, The Kapil Sharma Show recently entered the top five most-watched shows in Indian households.

Owing to the popularity of The Kapil Sharma Show, it has become a regular destination for Bollywood celebrities to promote their films. In the coming week, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut would be seen interacting with the show host to promote her upcoming movie, Panga.

Read | Kangana Ranaut Appears On Kapil Sharma's Show, Says She 'kicked' Jassie Gill Several Times

Read | Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Deepika Padukone's Controversial JNU Visit

Kangana Ranaut is in splits when Krushna tells her how she gives ‘masala' to media

The format of The Kapil Sharma Show includes artists dressing up as different characters and putting up skits as well. The show makers released two promos on their social media handle where Kangana Ranaut is showing her witty side. In another promo, an artist on the show was seen saying something to Kangana Ranaut that made everyone, including Kangana Ranaut, burst into laughter.

Krushna, who was dressed up as fictional character Sapna, told Kangana that he is hungry. He later asked Kangana if she could give him chilli (mirchi). A puzzled Kangana asked him why he wants chilli if he is hungry. This prompted him to say that if Kangana can give ‘masala to media’ then why can she not give him chilli. This left Kangana in splits of laughter.

Kangana Ranaut is known to have always voiced her opinion fearlessly. In the past, she has also given some controversial statements and had a spat with a journalist during the movie promotions.

Kangana is busy promoting her upcoming film, Panga, which is set to release on January 24, 2020. Panga revolves around a middle-class wife-mother who attempts to make her name in the game she was once a champion of. The story touches on how society will create hindrances for her and how she will overcome them.

Read | Richa Chadha Says Kangana Ranaut And She Never Talked Politics On 'Panga' Set

Read | Kangana Ranaut On Court Cases Against Her: Happens If You're Outspoken, My Mum Worries Too

Photo courtesy: Sony Entertainment Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.