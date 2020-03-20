The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Makes Twitterati Laugh As She Shares Kangana Ranaut's Mood With A Meme

Bollywood News

Rangoli Chandel shared a hilarious meme on her Twitter and talked about how Kangana is spending her time in self-isolation in Manali. Here is what she shared.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel has a treat for the fans of Kangana Ranaut. The famous sister shared a meme on her Twitter that features the Mona Lisa painting. Rangoli shared that it reminded her of Kangana Ranaut's current mood.

Rangoli makes Twitterati laugh

Rangoli Chandel tweeted a meme in which Mona Lisa's photoshopped portrait in which she can be seen sitting with her legs coming out of her frame. The meme indicates that Mona Lisa finally got some time to rest as the Louvre Museum in Paris with no tourists visiting.

Rangoli shared the picture and claimed that Mona Lisa's mood in the picture is similar to that of Kangana currently. She talked about how self-isolation due to coronavirus has come as a boon for her. She has been busy with her cooking, reading, and meditating. She added that saw the picture and it reminded her of Kangana. Here are some reactions from fans:

Rangoli had shared two pictures of Kangana Ranaut meeting her nephew Prithvi after days. She shared that Prithvi was happy to meet his Masi and that Kangana will now be able to spend her birthday with her family. Here is what she posted:

Kangana Ranaut news

The actor has been prepping up for her upcoming movie Thalaivi. The movie is a biopic on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress. It is directed by A.L. Vijay. It also stars Arvind Swamy, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashree.

Source: Rangoli Chandel Twitter & Kangana Ranaut Instagram

 

 

First Published:
