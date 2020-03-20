Rangoli Chandel Makes Twitterati Laugh As She Shares Kangana Ranaut's Mood With A Meme

Rangoli Chandel has a treat for the fans of Kangana Ranaut. The famous sister shared a meme on her Twitter that features the Mona Lisa painting. Rangoli shared that it reminded her of Kangana Ranaut's current mood.

ALSO READ | Fans Compare Rangoli Chandel's Throwback Pic To Hollywood Star Penelope Cruz; She Responds

Rangoli makes Twitterati laugh

Not just Monalisa this is Kangana’s mood as well right now 😂😂😂 isolation for her is like a boon she gets even more busy reading,cooking, meditating... saw this picture and reminded me of her ❤️🥰😂 pic.twitter.com/NTQceHD7OZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel Looks Like Kangana In Old Photo, Says, 'I Find Them Embarrassing'; See Pic

Rangoli Chandel tweeted a meme in which Mona Lisa's photoshopped portrait in which she can be seen sitting with her legs coming out of her frame. The meme indicates that Mona Lisa finally got some time to rest as the Louvre Museum in Paris with no tourists visiting.

Rangoli shared the picture and claimed that Mona Lisa's mood in the picture is similar to that of Kangana currently. She talked about how self-isolation due to coronavirus has come as a boon for her. She has been busy with her cooking, reading, and meditating. She added that saw the picture and it reminded her of Kangana. Here are some reactions from fans:

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel Slams American Newspaper For Its Post On India's Coronavirus Situation

Kangana must be feeling proud to have a sister like u who always protects her in all ways...♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Authentic_Soul (@ShivaValaparla) March 20, 2020

Great 🥰💯 — Respect Womens (@RespectWomens5) March 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel Slams Shoaib Akhtar's Motormouth Rant Against The Chinese Amid Coronavirus

Rangoli had shared two pictures of Kangana Ranaut meeting her nephew Prithvi after days. She shared that Prithvi was happy to meet his Masi and that Kangana will now be able to spend her birthday with her family. Here is what she posted:

Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b’day 🥰🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/K0brJyUA5C — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel Calls Neha Dhupia & Taapsee Pannu 'wannabe Feminists' Amid 'Roadies' Row

Kangana Ranaut news

The actor has been prepping up for her upcoming movie Thalaivi. The movie is a biopic on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress. It is directed by A.L. Vijay. It also stars Arvind Swamy, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashree.

Source: Rangoli Chandel Twitter & Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.