Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood A 'ruthless Place' As Sushant's YRF Contract Is Revealed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the entire entertainment industry. The police recently acquired details of Sushant Singh Rajput's YRF contract during their investigation. The contract has revealed new information regarding the case. As filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared the details about it on his Twitter, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut came ahead and voiced her opinions regarding the same. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood a ‘ruthless place’

Kangana Ranaut retweeted Shekhar Kapur’s tweet about the new details in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut said that major Indian film directors have stopped directing movies and are now managing talent agencies. Talking about the film industry, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that it has become a ruthless and dirty place where such directors are promoting only their own people and kill other upcoming talents. Kangana Ranaut further added that those who oppose their contracts are destroyed systematically. See the tweet by Kangana Ranaut here.

Since successful filmmakers like Karan Johar & Aaditya Chopra hv stopped directing films & managing talent agencies, Industry hs become a ruthless dirty place,they only promote their own & kill other upcoming talents & the ones who oppose their contracts r destroyed systematicaly https://t.co/ubCDQ9ojgz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 1, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's YRF contract details

According to several media reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's YRF contract had a three-movie deal with YRF. He was expected to get ₹30 lakhs for the first film and ₹60 lakh for the second if the first movie was a hit. If the first movie did not do well, then he would be paid ₹30 lakh for the second. If both movies did well at the box office, he would get ₹1 Crore for the third film. If the first movie was hit and the second film tanked, he would be paid ₹30 lakh for the third and If the first movie flopped and second did well, he would get ₹60 lakh for the third. The reports further added that the Yashraj contract mentioned it would be the production house’s decision if a film is either a hit or a flop.

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput got ₹1 Crore for the second film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy However, according to contract, Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to be paid ₹60 lakh instead of ₹1 Crore as his first film was a hit. The reports added that when Mumbai Police questioned YRF about the same, they could not provide an answer to it. His third film with YRF Paani was shelved.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was recovered from his house. The police are currently investigating more about the actor's suicide.

