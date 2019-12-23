The Debate
Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Breaks Social Media With Positive Fan Reactions

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in the trailer of her latest film, Panga. Read more to know about fans expressing their views on the latest trailer of Panga. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

The makers of Panga have recently dropped the film’s trailer which features Kangana as the famous captain of India kabaddi team of 2010, Jaya Nigam. The film is inspired by the life of the kabaddi player and the trailer depicts the struggle of Jaya when she decided to give up her dreams in order to raise her son and look after the household.

The viewers see her journey from taking up a job at the railways to making a comeback in kabaddi at the age when all the players start planning their retirement. In the trailer, Kangana owns the character with her performance and look as she shines in every frame of the 3-minute long trailer. Neena Gupta will play the role of her mother and Richa Chadha as presumably, her friend that gives Jaya the utterly necessary support. The film is set to hit the cinemas on January 24, 2019. Read more to know about fans expressing their views on the latest trailer of Panga.

Also Read | Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Tackles Stereotypes In This Brilliantly Crafted Tale

Also Read | New 'Panga' Poster Features Kangana Ranaut And Richa Chadha As Jaya And Meenu, See Pic

Fans reacting to the trailer of Pagna

The makers of the film have been on their toes to create some excitement around the film and they have certainly achieved that with the posters shared on social media. The fans have taken to social media to shared their excitement for the film. Read more to see som fan reacting to Kangana’s new trailer of the film Panga

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Introduces Her Family On The New Poster Of 'Panga'; See Pic

Also Read | "Kangana Ranaut Was Really Upset, In Tears At Times,” Revealed Panga Director Ashwiny Iyer

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Had To Gain Extra Weight For 'Panga', Reveals Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

 

 

Published:
